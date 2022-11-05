Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chrysalis career training programme launched

KELTEC former MD Johnson Peter inaugurated the ceremony. LBS Institute of Technology for Women assistant professor Shiju P P and Skill Development Advisor Muhammed Ikan attended.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

(Representational image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Srishti Campus, the corporate training wing of IT firm Srishti Innovative based in Technopark, has launched its career training programme named Chrysalis Cell. The programme was held at Park Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. 

The event was attended by scholars and lecturers from engineering colleges in Kerala. Harish T P from TKM College of Engineering, Deepu Sajeev from Rajadhani Institute of Engineering, Sethu Mohan from AKM Polytechnic College, and Vineetha from Carmel College were the dignitaries from the academic areas. Srishti Innovative  CEO Krishnadas Pisharam briefed the goals of the programme.

KELTEC former MD Johnson Peter inaugurated the ceremony. LBS Institute of Technology for Women assistant professor Shiju P P and Skill Development Advisor Muhammed Ikan attended. The cell focuses on analysing students’ interests and providing them with training to help them land their career choices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp