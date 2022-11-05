Chrysalis career training programme launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Srishti Campus, the corporate training wing of IT firm Srishti Innovative based in Technopark, has launched its career training programme named Chrysalis Cell. The programme was held at Park Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The event was attended by scholars and lecturers from engineering colleges in Kerala. Harish T P from TKM College of Engineering, Deepu Sajeev from Rajadhani Institute of Engineering, Sethu Mohan from AKM Polytechnic College, and Vineetha from Carmel College were the dignitaries from the academic areas. Srishti Innovative CEO Krishnadas Pisharam briefed the goals of the programme.

KELTEC former MD Johnson Peter inaugurated the ceremony. LBS Institute of Technology for Women assistant professor Shiju P P and Skill Development Advisor Muhammed Ikan attended. The cell focuses on analysing students’ interests and providing them with training to help them land their career choices.

