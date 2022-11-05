Kerala: CPI (M) defends Thiruvananthapuram mayor after letter written by her gets leaked

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPI (M) in Kerala on Saturday came to the rescue of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran after a letter allegedly written by her went viral on the social media.

The letter was addressed to CPI (M) district (Thiruvananthapuram) secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a list of candidates for 295 temporary vacancies in the corporation.

Defending the Mayor, Kerala Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh on Saturday evening decided to send all these vacancies to the Employment Exchange which would make appointments.

The letter from Rajendran to Nagappan begins with the salutation, "Comrade", and it goes on to point out that there are 295 temporary vacancies in various posts are coming up in the health department attached to the Corporation and sought a list of prospective candidates.

These vacancies have now been reported to the Employment Exchange, where a record close to four million educated unemployed are registered.

Sources said the vacancies would be filled according to the seniority and eligibility of those who are registered at the Exchange.

The decision has come after some upset BJP, and Congress-led UDF councillors along with their cadres staged a massive protest. The police had a tough time tackling the protesters. In the chaos, Deputy Mayor Raju was injured in the eye.

Meanwhile, Rajendran, however, denied writing any such letter (content written on her official letterhead) and even Nagappan denying received it but agreed to look into the matter.

This incident has reportedly "rocked" the ruling CPI (M). The party was peeved that the letter has gone viral on social media after being leaked by one of the party members.

The row has surfaced at a time when the Mayor was away in Delhi to attend a protest march against the BJP-led Central government by the CPI (M) with a hash-tag, "Where is my job".

