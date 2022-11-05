Rajkumar’s death: Govt gives nod to CBI to prosecute former Kattappana DySP

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has accorded sanction to the CBI to prosecute former Kattappana DySP P P Shams in the case pertaining to the custodial killing of Rajkumar, a native of Kolahalamedu in Vagamon.

The CBI had earlier slapped murder charges against nine cops attached with the Nedumkandam station.

Rajkumar, who was arrested in a financial fraud case, died in Peermade sub jail in June 2019 after he was brutally tortured by the cops in Nedumkandam station. The government-appointed Narayanakurup Commission had found that Rajkumar died of custodial torture and recommended strong action against the erring cops.

The state government later handed over the case to the CBI. The CBI probe revealed that Shams was informed about the illegal detention of Rajkumar and two other women by Nedumkandam police. He was found to have contacted sub-inspector K A Sabu twice over phone when Rajkumar was in detention. He was also found to have instructed the cops not to show the arrest of Rajkumar till the cash that was fleeced by him from the public was recovered.

The CBI had also claimed that the layered voice analysis (LVA) test and forensic psychological assessment test conducted on Shams revealed that he was not truthful regarding his knowledge about the detention of Rajkumar. ASI C B Rejimon, driver-cum-civil police officer P S Niyaz, senior CPO Sajeev Antony, home guard K M James.

ASI Roy P Varghese as well as CPOs Jithin K George, Biju Lukose and Geethu Gopinath are the other accused in the case. These cops have already been chargesheeted by the CBI. The government had earlier ordered the police department to sack six of the chargesheeted cops.

Home Secretary Dr Venu V gave the sanction to the CBI citing that he was satisfied with the findings that the DySP had committed the offence. The CBI had earlier said that they will file an additional report if involvement of more police officers were revealed during further probe.

