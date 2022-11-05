Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Special squads to check hoarding and black marketing start raids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Special squads to check hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities have begun inspections in the state. The district-level squads were formed as per the decision of a meeting chaired by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil on Friday. 

The meeting was in the backdrop of the rise in price of essential commodities, especially rice. 
“The price of food has gone up across the state. Hoarding and black marketing may not be the major reason for the price rise in Kerala. But we have to check before ruling out that possibility. Squads started work in two districts — Alappuzha and Kasaragod — on Thursday itself. Squads in the rest of the districts started functioning on Friday,” said a source with the minister’s office. 

The food department is taking various steps to control the rise in price of essentials. This month, an additional 8kg of rice is being distributed to ration card holders in the non-priority category at Rs 10.90 per kg. Subsidised rice is distributed through Supplyco outlets as well.

Three categories of rice are available — pachari, jaya and matta for Rs 23, Rs 24 and Rs 5 per kg, respectively. The Supplyco has also launched mobile outlets selling subsidised rice at the same price of outlets. The government is also working on a proposal for direct purchase of rice from Andhra Pradesh to be distributed through Supplyco. 

CUSTOMISED SUPPLY 
The state government is in talks with official agencies in Andhra Pradesh to supply rice varieties popular in Kerala. At present, the production of these varieties is low in that state. Kerala’s food department is in talks with its counterpart in Andhra Pradesh and the AP Markfed. Direct procurement of chilli and other essentials too are being discussed.

