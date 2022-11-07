Man arrested for raping minor who fled shelter home in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a history-sheeter for raping a minor girl, who had eloped from the state-run Nirbhaya shelter home at Poojappura, by impersonating as a shadow policeman.

Vishnu, 33, a resident of Chacko Nagar near the Medical College Hospital (MCH) was arrested for raping the 15-year-old girl. His friend Binu, 34, who ran a lodge near the MCH, was also arrested for providing room to the first-accused without any documents. The Poojappura police said two girls had escaped from the shelter home on Friday evening. They first reached East Fort and from there they went to the MCH ground. On the way they called up their male friend from the mobile phone of the autorickshaw driver and asked him to come to the MCH ground.

When the girls were talking to their friend, Vishnu, who is an accused in the sensational Vishnu murder case at Kannamoola, turned up at the place. After impersonating as a policeman working in the shadow wing, he drove away the male friend of the minor girls. Later, he threatened the girls and took them to the lodge near the MCH.During his stay there, Vishnu sexually abused one of the girls after giving her marriage promise. After that he fled the place on the pretext of drawing cash from the bank to buy a dress for the girls.

Meanwhile, the Poojappura police had already registered a missing case and launched a probe to locate the under-aged girls. The police came across a picture that one of the girls had uploaded on their social media account and tracked them down. During questioning, one of the girls revealed about the sexual abuse and police registered a case under the Pocso Act.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a history-sheeter for raping a minor girl, who had eloped from the state-run Nirbhaya shelter home at Poojappura, by impersonating as a shadow policeman. Vishnu, 33, a resident of Chacko Nagar near the Medical College Hospital (MCH) was arrested for raping the 15-year-old girl. His friend Binu, 34, who ran a lodge near the MCH, was also arrested for providing room to the first-accused without any documents. The Poojappura police said two girls had escaped from the shelter home on Friday evening. They first reached East Fort and from there they went to the MCH ground. On the way they called up their male friend from the mobile phone of the autorickshaw driver and asked him to come to the MCH ground. When the girls were talking to their friend, Vishnu, who is an accused in the sensational Vishnu murder case at Kannamoola, turned up at the place. After impersonating as a policeman working in the shadow wing, he drove away the male friend of the minor girls. Later, he threatened the girls and took them to the lodge near the MCH.During his stay there, Vishnu sexually abused one of the girls after giving her marriage promise. After that he fled the place on the pretext of drawing cash from the bank to buy a dress for the girls. Meanwhile, the Poojappura police had already registered a missing case and launched a probe to locate the under-aged girls. The police came across a picture that one of the girls had uploaded on their social media account and tracked them down. During questioning, one of the girls revealed about the sexual abuse and police registered a case under the Pocso Act.