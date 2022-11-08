Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Computer hard disc missing: BJP councillors

They have intentionally removed the hard disc from the computer.

Image used for representational purpose only.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP councillors have alleged that the hard disc of the computer, where the soft copy of the letter was stored, is missing. According to them, the hard disc was removed as part of destroying the evidence. The party is planning to inform the police about the ‘missing hard disc’.

“Since the CPM is ruling, they can easily sabotage the investigation. They have intentionally removed the hard disc from the computer. This needs to be investigated,” said V V Rajesh, BJP district president and councillor. Meanwhile, 35 BJP councillors have called on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking to dismiss the governing body of the city corporation.

They have also informed the governor about the SC fund scam, the building number permit scam, and the letter row. The governor assured them that he would take steps under the legal framework.

