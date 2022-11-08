Fight against superstitions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Science scholar Dinesh Kumar Thekkumbad is on a unique mission to root out superstitions and uphold the scientific spirit among the younger generation. A science teacher for the past 33 years, Dinesh thought of spreading the message of science and bring in logical and scientific thinking among the students through Sasthra Yathra - a science campaign. Ever since the launch of the campaign on August 15, he has covered around 66 schools in 13 districts and his campaign reached the capital city on Wednesday.

“ We are hearing a lot about people falling prey to superstitious beliefs. My mission is to eradicate this. I have done scientific experiments in various institutions to build awareness among school as well as college students on logical thinking. Students should experience science through practical experiments,” says Dinesh.

From Thursday onwards, Dinesh will organise science experiment classes at various schools in Parassala, Nemom, Cheruvakodu, Ooruttambalam, Sasthamangalam, Thycaud. The Sasthra Yathra will conclude on November 14 at Government’s Model Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Pattom.

The classes being organised in association with the Sasthra Sahithya Parishad will be held from 9 am to 9 pm where around 75 science experiments will be showcased. The event will be attended by students, the public and teachers.

