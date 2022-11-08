KWA collects Rs 17.05 crore in pending dues

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has collected Rs 17.05 crore through the amnesty scheme which helped consumers settle their water bill dues. This apart, Rs 38.47 crore was collected under the instalment payment system. According to KWA, the authority had received 98,083 applications through 29 divisions towards the amnesty scheme between July and September. So far, the KWA has resolved 29,114 applications. As of July 2022, the KWA had to collect bill arrears to the tune of Rs 913.37 crore. Of this, Rs 739.68 crore was included under the amnesty scheme.

