Manorama murder case: Court turns down bail plea of West Bengal youth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court has turned down the bail plea of a West Bengal native, who is the lone accused in the sensational murder case of retired Higher Education Department senior superintendent Manorama at the latter’s residence near Kesavadasapuram in August this year. The plea of Adam Ali, a 21-year-old construction worker, was dismissed by Judge K Vishnu, after the prosecution argued that he might flee the state if granted bail. Public prosecutor M Salahudeen argued that the accused should be kept in judicial custody till the trial in the case is over.

B A Aloor, who appeared for the accused, argued that there was no point in keeping Ali in judicial custody as the evidence collection had been completed. He also said the trial in the case would not start anytime soon and it was unfair to keep the accused in judicial custody till then. The prosecution countered this strongly and informed the court that the government was ready to start the trial in the case any time and requested to dismiss the bail plea. Manorama was found dead in a well near house on August 7, 2022. Her body was found with her neck sliced and during the autopsy it was revealed that she was first fatally smothered and to ensure the death her neck was sliced. The body was thrown into the well with red bricks tied to her legs to prevent it from floating.

Adam was taken into custody by Kerala police after he was apprehended by Tamil Nadu police from Chennai with the help of the Railway Protection Force.

After the crime, Adam left for Thampanoor Central railway station to catch the Shalimar Express to travel to West Bengal. The police team recovered the CCTV visuals which showed him entering the railway station by 4.15pm. It was found that by the time he reached the station, Shalimar Express had left. The police then came to the conclusion that he had boarded another train to Chennai from where he could catch the Howrah Mail to travel home. The Tamil Nadu police and RPF were duly alerted by City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar. Based on the alert, Adam was taken into custody from the Chennai railway station.

