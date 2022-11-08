Sharon murder case: Greeshma taken to Vettucaud, Veli for evidence collection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch on Monday took Greeshma, who is accused of murdering her lover Sharon Raj, to Vettucaud church and Veli tourist village to recover evidence pertaining to the alleged murder. Greeshma was first taken to Vettucaud church where she had allegedly married Sharon unofficially.

The two got married after being prompted by Sharon, Greeshma reportedly told the sleuths during evidence collection. Greeshma had lied to Sharon saying that an astrologer had said whoever marries her will die prematurely. It was after hearing this that Sharon coerced her to marry him to prove that her apprehension was wrong. One of the beach-side vendors also testified to have seen Greeshma along with Sharon there.

The crime branch had alleged that after marrying Greeshma, the two had gone to Veli tourist village. The crime branch had on Sunday taken Greeshma to her residence at Ramavarmanchira in Tamil Nadu, where she allegedly administered poison-laced herbal concoction to Sharon.

Sharon was allegedly given the deadly drinks on October 14 and he died of multiple organ failure 11 days later. The crime branch arrested Greeshma after they found serious discrepancies in her statements. Later, she reportedly confessed to the cops about her act. The police had claimed that she had poisoned Sharon to eliminate him as she was against continuing her relationship with him.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch on Monday took Greeshma, who is accused of murdering her lover Sharon Raj, to Vettucaud church and Veli tourist village to recover evidence pertaining to the alleged murder. Greeshma was first taken to Vettucaud church where she had allegedly married Sharon unofficially. The two got married after being prompted by Sharon, Greeshma reportedly told the sleuths during evidence collection. Greeshma had lied to Sharon saying that an astrologer had said whoever marries her will die prematurely. It was after hearing this that Sharon coerced her to marry him to prove that her apprehension was wrong. One of the beach-side vendors also testified to have seen Greeshma along with Sharon there. The crime branch had alleged that after marrying Greeshma, the two had gone to Veli tourist village. The crime branch had on Sunday taken Greeshma to her residence at Ramavarmanchira in Tamil Nadu, where she allegedly administered poison-laced herbal concoction to Sharon. Sharon was allegedly given the deadly drinks on October 14 and he died of multiple organ failure 11 days later. The crime branch arrested Greeshma after they found serious discrepancies in her statements. Later, she reportedly confessed to the cops about her act. The police had claimed that she had poisoned Sharon to eliminate him as she was against continuing her relationship with him.