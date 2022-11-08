Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sharon murder case: Greeshma taken to Vettucaud, Veli for evidence collection

Sharon was allegedly given the deadly drinks on October 14 and he died of multiple organ failure 11 days later.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Greeshma and Sharon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch on Monday took Greeshma, who is accused of murdering her lover Sharon Raj, to Vettucaud church and Veli tourist village to recover evidence pertaining to the alleged murder. Greeshma was first taken to Vettucaud church where she had allegedly married Sharon unofficially.

The two got married after being prompted by Sharon, Greeshma reportedly told the sleuths during evidence collection. Greeshma had lied to Sharon saying that an astrologer had said whoever marries her will die prematurely. It was after hearing this that Sharon coerced her to marry him to prove that her apprehension was wrong. One of the beach-side vendors also testified to have seen Greeshma along with Sharon there.

The crime branch had alleged that after marrying Greeshma, the two had gone to Veli tourist village. The crime branch had on Sunday taken Greeshma to her residence at Ramavarmanchira in Tamil Nadu, where she allegedly administered poison-laced herbal concoction to Sharon.

Sharon was allegedly given the deadly drinks on October 14 and he died of multiple organ failure 11 days later. The crime branch  arrested Greeshma after they found serious discrepancies in her statements. Later, she reportedly confessed to the cops about her act. The police had claimed that she had poisoned Sharon to eliminate him as she was against continuing her relationship with him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharon murder case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp