Congress comes out against attack on KSU workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership has come out against the CPM over the attack on KSU workers who waved black flags at Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran said the Congress will face the CPM’s attack physically.

On Tuesday, two KSU leaders waved black flags at the mayor while she was coming to the office from her home at Mudavanmughal.

However, they were attacked by CPM and one of the KSU workers got injured in the melee. Sudhakaran alleged that the police remained mute spectators while CPM activists attacked the KSU workers.

“The KSU workers were hand-cuffed and arrested by the police, while the CPM activists went scot-free. The CPM activists acted too smart as their party is in power. The police have taken the ‘quotation’ from CPM. They didn’t even bother to register a case in the ‘letter fiasco’ involving the Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor,” said Sudhakaran.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the DYFI and CPM have taken the role of the police and are manhandling protestors.

