Kalikkalam 2022 sports fete kicks off at Thiruvananthapuram

Unlike previous years, the SC/ST department has entrusted psychologist Deepika Kumari to motivate participants who hold back from winning due to psychological reasons.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Kalikkalam 2022’, the sports fete for the tribal school students under the SC/ST development department of the state government, began at LNCPE (Lakshmibhai National College of Physical Education) at Karyavattom on Tuesday. General Education Minister V Sivankutty  inaugurated the fest.

The first day of the fest, students competed in 32 events, including heats and semifinals, and finals of various games. MRS (Model Residential School), Kaniyambetta in Wayanad district is in the lead on the Day 1.

About 1,200 students from 112 tribal hostels of model residential schools from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod are participating in the fete.Unlike previous years, the SC/ST department has entrusted psychologist Deepika Kumari to motivate participants who hold back from winning due to psychological reasons. Deepika is Kerala’s only sports psychologist at the National Games and the youngest female sports psychologist in India. K V Dhanesh, a footballer who wore the Indian jersey for 10 years and was the captain for 2 years, was also present at the fest.

Winners (Day 1)
Anu M of MRS (Model Residential School), Chalakudy in Thrissur district bagged the first position in the Senior Girls’ 800m race; John K B of GMRS (Guru Mandiram Residential School), Thrithala in Palakkad district in Senior Boys’ 800m; Nischal I J of TDO ( Tribal Development Office), Chalakudy, in Junior Boys’ 800m; MRS Kaniyambetta students Pratish Kumar in Junior Boys’ High Jump and Gopika Krishnan in Junior Girls’ 40m in Archery; Shyam Shankar of AVN ( Ambedkar Vidya Niketan CBSE School), Njaraneeli in Thiruvananthapuram in Junior Boys’ 30m in Archery and Anamika of GMRS Kaniyambetta in Junior Girls’ 800m.

Janisha of MRS Kaniyambetta won the first position in Junior Girls’ High Jump.The other winners are Anusree of MRS Kaniyambetta in Senior Girls’ Archery; Sabin Saji of MRS Munnar in Senior Boys’ Long Jump and Aditya K M of MRS Kaniyambetta in Senior Girls’ High Jump.

1,200 STUDENTS
from 112 tribal hostels of model residential schools from T’Puram to Kasaragod are participating in the fete.

