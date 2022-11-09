Sea recedes up to 50 m at Varkala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sea at Papanasham beach at Varkala receded up to 50 m on Tuesday. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority termed it a localised phenomenon and impact of intense low tide could be the reason aided by the wind pattern.

They also ruled out any cause for concern. However, they warned the public against venturing into the sea. There no tsunami or earthquake alerts. A similar situation was noticed at Kothi beach near Nainamvalappu in Kozhikode by October end and the sea level reversed within 24 hours.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sea at Papanasham beach at Varkala receded up to 50 m on Tuesday. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority termed it a localised phenomenon and impact of intense low tide could be the reason aided by the wind pattern. They also ruled out any cause for concern. However, they warned the public against venturing into the sea. There no tsunami or earthquake alerts. A similar situation was noticed at Kothi beach near Nainamvalappu in Kozhikode by October end and the sea level reversed within 24 hours.