Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sea recedes up to 50 m at Varkala

A similar situation was noticed at Kothi beach near Nainamvalappu in Kozhikode by October end and the sea level reversed within 24 hours.

Published: 09th November 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists at Papanasam beach in Varkala | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sea at Papanasham beach at Varkala receded up to 50 m on Tuesday. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority termed it a localised phenomenon and impact of intense low tide could be the reason aided by the wind pattern.

They also ruled out any cause for concern. However, they warned the public against venturing into the sea. There no tsunami or earthquake alerts. A similar situation was noticed at Kothi beach near Nainamvalappu in Kozhikode by October end and the sea level reversed within 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp