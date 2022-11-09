Sunil Kumar fails to make it to CPI state executive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI has reconstituted a 21-member state executive with six new faces. While all four party ministers figured in the executive, senior leader V S Sunil Kumar, who has not been in the good books of the official faction, failed to make it to the executive again.

Earlier at the Party Congress, the leadership had refused to support Sunil Kumar getting nominated to the national council too. Curiously Sunil Kumar was dropped from the executive when he was included in the first Pinarayi cabinet.

At the state council meeting held on Tuesday, E Chandrasekharan and P P Suneeer were made assistant secretaries, while K R Chandramohan has been made treasurer. Of the existing members, C N Chandran was dropped. National secretariat member Binoy Viswam and national executive member K Prakash Babu were also not included in the state executive.

Seniors K E Ismail, Pannian Raveendran and A K Chandran, who have crossed the upper age limit, have not been included in the state council elected at the state conference.

The six new faces of the executive are R Rajendran, Kamala Sadanandan, K K Ashraff, C K Sasidharan, T V Balan and G R Anil. The state control commission convened and elected C P Murali as Control Commission chairman. He will be an ex-officio member of the state executive. V S Prince has been elected as secretary.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI has reconstituted a 21-member state executive with six new faces. While all four party ministers figured in the executive, senior leader V S Sunil Kumar, who has not been in the good books of the official faction, failed to make it to the executive again. Earlier at the Party Congress, the leadership had refused to support Sunil Kumar getting nominated to the national council too. Curiously Sunil Kumar was dropped from the executive when he was included in the first Pinarayi cabinet. At the state council meeting held on Tuesday, E Chandrasekharan and P P Suneeer were made assistant secretaries, while K R Chandramohan has been made treasurer. Of the existing members, C N Chandran was dropped. National secretariat member Binoy Viswam and national executive member K Prakash Babu were also not included in the state executive. Seniors K E Ismail, Pannian Raveendran and A K Chandran, who have crossed the upper age limit, have not been included in the state council elected at the state conference. The six new faces of the executive are R Rajendran, Kamala Sadanandan, K K Ashraff, C K Sasidharan, T V Balan and G R Anil. The state control commission convened and elected C P Murali as Control Commission chairman. He will be an ex-officio member of the state executive. V S Prince has been elected as secretary.