World Travel Mart global award for state govt’s STREET tourism project

The project is being implemented as part of the globally-acclaimed Responsible Tourism (RT) initiative of the Kerala tourism department.

Published: 09th November 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas receiving the global award at World Travel Mart in London.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s sustainable and inclusive tourism project STREET received a global award at the World Travel Mart (WTM) in London. The project was recognised for successfully carrying out water conservation initiatives as part of the community-oriented destination development plans.

STREET, which stands for Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, and Ethnic Tourism, is a participatory tourism development approach based on UN WTO’s (World Tourism Organisation) motto, Tourism for Inclusive Growth.

“It is indeed a proud moment for Kerala tourism. The award is for the water conservation scheme taken up under the STREET project, which is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the world. This will inspire the state’s tourism sector to come up with more such initiatives,” said Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas who is leading the Kerala delegation at WTM London.

“The award is a categoric recognition of Kerala’s fast and concerted efforts post-Covid for inclusive development of tourism destinations.

The government will continue to ensure that people from the local communities actively participate in tourism activities, thereby ensuring more economic benefits to the state,” he added.

Water Street is a major stream of the STREET project which has been implemented at the Maravanthuruthu panchayat in Kottayam.

