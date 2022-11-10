Akkulam lake rejuvenation project takes off

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preliminary works of the long-pending Akkulam lake Rejuvenation project, aimed to improve water quality and restore the lost glory of the water body, will take off on Thursday.Official sources said the preliminary works would focus on clearing the project site along the catchment area ahead of the official launch. KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Financial Board) has sanctioned `96 crore for the project which was approved by the cabinet in July. The project has been awarded to Hyderabad-based Sri Avantika Contractors Limited.

“The preliminary works will begin near the Akkulam boat club area and the company is planning to start the civil works simultaneously with the rejuvenation activities. An official inauguration of the project will be held soon,” said an official associated with the project.

An entrance plaza, food court, rain shelter, wetland park, open-air theatre, seating, open gym, bio-fencing, toilet and car parking will be set up as part of the project. In the wake of allegations regarding the previous projects implemented to rejuvenate the lake, the tourism department has decided to adopt the Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) model.

The officials said the project would exclusively focus on water treatment using green technologies. Hence, WAPCOS Ltd, the SPV roped in by the department for the project, had invited International Competitive Bidding (ICB) to find appropriate bidders with experience in the eco-restoration of lakes.

Studies say the lake-spread area has reduced by 31.06% since 1942 and 9.86% within the last five years.

According to the survey carried out a few years ago, the lake is spread over 64 hectares. Though widespread encroachment of the lake has been identified, none of the authorities, including the district administration, took any steps to reclaim the lake. As per the survey, around 26 acres had to be acquired to reinstate the lake. However, the authorities have taken a U-turn and are going ahead with the project without any acquisitions.

“We have carried out the survey and marked the boundaries. Fencing will done to fix the boundaries. So, land acquisition is not required for the project,” said a district administration official. The detailed project report was prepared by the Transitional Research and Professional Leadership Centre (TRPLC) under the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram. The centre has proposed many natural treatment techniques to reduce pollution in the lake. In the past years, successive governments had spent huge amounts to rejuvenate the lake but it failed to yield any results.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preliminary works of the long-pending Akkulam lake Rejuvenation project, aimed to improve water quality and restore the lost glory of the water body, will take off on Thursday.Official sources said the preliminary works would focus on clearing the project site along the catchment area ahead of the official launch. KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Financial Board) has sanctioned `96 crore for the project which was approved by the cabinet in July. The project has been awarded to Hyderabad-based Sri Avantika Contractors Limited. “The preliminary works will begin near the Akkulam boat club area and the company is planning to start the civil works simultaneously with the rejuvenation activities. An official inauguration of the project will be held soon,” said an official associated with the project. An entrance plaza, food court, rain shelter, wetland park, open-air theatre, seating, open gym, bio-fencing, toilet and car parking will be set up as part of the project. In the wake of allegations regarding the previous projects implemented to rejuvenate the lake, the tourism department has decided to adopt the Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) model. The officials said the project would exclusively focus on water treatment using green technologies. Hence, WAPCOS Ltd, the SPV roped in by the department for the project, had invited International Competitive Bidding (ICB) to find appropriate bidders with experience in the eco-restoration of lakes. Studies say the lake-spread area has reduced by 31.06% since 1942 and 9.86% within the last five years. According to the survey carried out a few years ago, the lake is spread over 64 hectares. Though widespread encroachment of the lake has been identified, none of the authorities, including the district administration, took any steps to reclaim the lake. As per the survey, around 26 acres had to be acquired to reinstate the lake. However, the authorities have taken a U-turn and are going ahead with the project without any acquisitions. “We have carried out the survey and marked the boundaries. Fencing will done to fix the boundaries. So, land acquisition is not required for the project,” said a district administration official. The detailed project report was prepared by the Transitional Research and Professional Leadership Centre (TRPLC) under the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram. The centre has proposed many natural treatment techniques to reduce pollution in the lake. In the past years, successive governments had spent huge amounts to rejuvenate the lake but it failed to yield any results.