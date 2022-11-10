Thiruvananthapuram airport gets four EV charging stations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TIAL (Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited) has installed four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, two each at Terminal I and II, for its internal use and for the public. Commissioning the stations will further reinforce TIAL’s commitment to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 4+ in the short-term and net-zero status in the long term. It recently procured four EVs for sustainable operations and to reduce carbon footprint.

Two each DC fast EV charging stations are located at Terminal I domestic car parking and Terminal II international bay II car parking. Each station has 30kw CCS (Combined Charging System) charger and 20kw GB/T (DC charging connector) charger.

Two electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously at each station. CCS can charge vehicles in 50-60 minutes, while GBT will take 60-90 minutes.

Potential users must download Adani Gas EV App, which is available on Android and iOS. They can use time, energy, and money modes to charge their EVs. In time mode, users can select the time, under which they wish to charge their vehicles.

In the energy mode, one can opt for number of units required for the vehicle to get charged. In money mode, users can charge as per amount of their choice. There is also a provision for fleet cards that large operators can avail to charge their EVs.

