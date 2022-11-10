Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram airport gets four EV charging stations

Potential users must download Adani Gas EV App, which is available on Android and iOS. 

Published: 10th November 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Charging station, electric vehicle

Image used for representational purpose only.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TIAL (Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited) has installed four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, two each at Terminal I and II, for its internal use and for the public. Commissioning the stations will further reinforce TIAL’s commitment to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 4+ in the short-term and net-zero status in the long term. It recently procured four EVs for sustainable operations and to reduce carbon footprint.  

Two each DC fast EV charging stations are located at Terminal I domestic car parking and Terminal II international bay II car parking. Each station has 30kw CCS (Combined Charging System) charger and 20kw GB/T (DC charging connector) charger.

Two electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously at each station. CCS can charge vehicles in 50-60 minutes, while GBT will take 60-90 minutes.

Potential users must download Adani Gas EV App, which is available on Android and iOS.   They can use time, energy, and money modes to charge their EVs. In time mode, users can select the time, under which they wish to charge their vehicles.

In the energy mode, one can opt for number of units required for the vehicle to get charged. In money mode, users can charge as per amount of their choice.  There is also a provision for fleet cards that large operators can avail to charge their EVs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric vehicle TIAL Trivandrum airport
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp