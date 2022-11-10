Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two crore goal challenge to kickstart anti-drug campaign

Fake currency, Drugs, Intenet

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is all set to cash in on the World Cup football frenzy  to come out with the second phase of ‘Drug Free Kerala’ campaign from November 14 to January 26.

As part of the campaign anyone can score a goal at specially made goal posts kept at public places, schools, local bodies, private companies, IT parks, and bus stands. The campaign boards against drug use will be placed around the goal post. Scoring two crore goals is the target set by the government as part of the campaign.  

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.
The organisers will also conduct celebrity football matches. The chief minister gave directions to the social justice department to ensure adequate number of de-addiction centres.

The de-addiction programme should be conducted in a discrete manner to protect the privacy of the victims, he said.

A major part of the meeting focused on the anti-drug campaign to be taken up at  schools and local bodies.
The local bodies have been directed to ensure that all shops display ‘no sale of drugs’ boards containing contact numbers of enforcement officers.

The Jana Jagratha Samitis have to file a report on the anti-drug campaign undertaken at the grassroots level every three months and inform the state samithi through the district samithis. The Vimukti mission has been asked to prepare a calendar by incorporating the anti-drug campaigns by various departments.

The meeting also directed the education department to conduct student meets in every class as part of the campaign. Vimukti Mission and SCERT will publish a book called ‘Thelivanam Varakkunnvar’ for students in classes 5 to 12 on November 14.

