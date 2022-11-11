Anti-rabies clinics in coastal, tribal areas soon: Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has decided to set up nearly 200 anti-rabies clinics in the state. In the initial phase, the clinics will be set up in government hospitals in tribal and coastal areas. “These areas are given priority considering the high chances of people getting dog and wild animal bites,” said Health Minister Veena George. The government has sanctioned Rs 1.99 crore for setting up the clinics.

The department had recently started five model anti-rabies clinics in government hospitals.“These hospitals will have a separate clinical setup to provide anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin and attend to dog attack victims,” said Veena. The clinic will have space to clean the bite wound and dress it, apart from facilities to administer the vaccine.

The patients will be provided awareness and counselling on rabies. There will be a referral system for those in need of expert care. The clinics will also display the availability of vaccine and immunoglobulin, she said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has decided to set up nearly 200 anti-rabies clinics in the state. In the initial phase, the clinics will be set up in government hospitals in tribal and coastal areas. “These areas are given priority considering the high chances of people getting dog and wild animal bites,” said Health Minister Veena George. The government has sanctioned Rs 1.99 crore for setting up the clinics. The department had recently started five model anti-rabies clinics in government hospitals.“These hospitals will have a separate clinical setup to provide anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin and attend to dog attack victims,” said Veena. The clinic will have space to clean the bite wound and dress it, apart from facilities to administer the vaccine. The patients will be provided awareness and counselling on rabies. There will be a referral system for those in need of expert care. The clinics will also display the availability of vaccine and immunoglobulin, she said.