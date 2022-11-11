Government employee injured in road rage incident in Kerala, police charge two men

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An agriculture department staff official was attacked in broad daylight by two youngsters in a road-rage incident at Neeramankara junction in the city on Tuesday evening.

The CCTV visuals of the attack surfaced on social media following which Karamana police, who were initially lethargic about registering a case, sprung into action.

The victim Pradeep was waiting with his two-wheeler at Neeramankara traffic signal when he came under attack.

The youths, who were travelling in front of their bike, hit Pradeep alleging that he was constantly pestering them by honking while both the parties were waiting for the signal to turn green.

Pradeep insisted it was another bike rider, who had honked, but the assailants were not ready to listen to him.

He said his bike was damaged in the attack, while he sustained physical injuries.

The police, he accused, did not act forthwith and turned him away when he went to register a complaint.

Only after the videos of the incident emerged did they register a case.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An agriculture department staff official was attacked in broad daylight by two youngsters in a road-rage incident at Neeramankara junction in the city on Tuesday evening. The CCTV visuals of the attack surfaced on social media following which Karamana police, who were initially lethargic about registering a case, sprung into action. The victim Pradeep was waiting with his two-wheeler at Neeramankara traffic signal when he came under attack. The youths, who were travelling in front of their bike, hit Pradeep alleging that he was constantly pestering them by honking while both the parties were waiting for the signal to turn green. Pradeep insisted it was another bike rider, who had honked, but the assailants were not ready to listen to him. He said his bike was damaged in the attack, while he sustained physical injuries. The police, he accused, did not act forthwith and turned him away when he went to register a complaint. Only after the videos of the incident emerged did they register a case.