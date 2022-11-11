K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-touted heritage street project at the 400-year-old Chalai market in the capital modelled on the SM street in Kozhikode is all set to be redesigned following the opposition from traders, who have highlighted flaws in the renovation.

Flagging space constraints, the traders contend that the new market would not be able to rehabilitate all vegetable vendors, as promised. It has been learnt that the project is currently being redesigned by architect G Sankar’s Habitat Technology Group, which is the implementing agency.

Adding to the woes, the interconnection of the roads at Chalai proposed to be renovated under the smart road project under the Smart City Mission has also been dropped due to the termination of contracts, owing to inefficiency and deadline lapses.

The city corporation, it is learnt, has called for a meeting next week to discuss the redesign plan. Sources associated with the Chalai project reveal that only 10 per cent of the work has been completed so far. The project was launched amid much fanfare in 2018 and promised to incorporate a variety of features to make Chalai a commercial and tourist destination.

Lack of coordination

As per the plan, the first phase was to see the renovation of the vegetable market, the construction of a walkway and amenity centre, and the installation of two traditional gates at East Fort and Killippalam. However, the vegetable market renovation is the only work that has been executed so far.

“Two weeks ago, Mayor S Arya Rajendran convened a meeting with the tourism and archaeology departments, Smart City Trivandrum Limited (SCTL), and traders to expedite the project,” says corporation secretary Binu Francis.

People shopping at the Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram | file photo

“Traders opposed the market’s makeover. Finally, the stakeholders agreed, in principle, to complete the heritage project by renovating the meat and fish market. One more meeting to finalise plans is scheduled for next week. Currently, we cannot say the project will be implemented on the lines of SM Street in Kozhikode.” Clearly, the project came to a standstill due to the lack of coordination between stakeholders, including the corporation and the public works department.

Waiting for approval

Habitat Group’s Sankar says he has submitted a revised design to the corporation, after discussions with the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (traders’ council). “The traders sought some alterations during the meeting. So I redrew the plan and submitted it to the corporation. Once approved, the project will move forward,” he says, adding that the inordinate delay in implementing the project is frustrating.

As part of the project, the power and other utility lines in the area will be shifted underground. The responsibility for shifting utility lines, road surfacing and construction of footpaths lies with Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited. Furthermore, a waste management project will be implemented in association with Suchitwa Mission, Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority and the corporation. The traffic system, too, will be revamped to ensure ease of shopping.

As per the plan, the heritage street would have wall graffiti showcasing the commercial hub’s history. Benches and flowers, too, would be added to the roofed walkway. The entry to the market from the Gandhi Park side will feature a gateway modelled on the lines of the East Fort gate. A similar gate will be constructed on the Killipalam side as well. Another highlight is a statue of former Travancore diwan Raja Kesavadas, proposed to be installed at Aryasala junction.

Overall, for the heritage project, the Union government’s Smart City programme sanctioned Rs 16 crore, and the state tourism department earmarked Rs 10 crore. So far, however, only Rs 5 crore has been spent, mostly on renovating the vegetable market.

THE NEW PLAN

Currently being redesigned by architect G Sankar’s Habitat Technology Group, which is the implementing agency

The power and utility lines will be shifted underground

A waste management project will be implemented

Traffic system will be revamped for easy shoppimg

Funding

I16cr from the Union government’s Smart City programme

I10 cr from the state tourism department

I5 crore has been spent so far

Smart City link

In 2019, the heritage project was revised to link it with the Smart City Mission, for constructing a smart street that would be linked to the 3km-long road from East Fort to Killipalam, and Aryasala junction. However, there has been little progress since the grand opening of a section of the conceived vegetable market with 233 shops last year.



THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-touted heritage street project at the 400-year-old Chalai market in the capital modelled on the SM street in Kozhikode is all set to be redesigned following the opposition from traders, who have highlighted flaws in the renovation. Flagging space constraints, the traders contend that the new market would not be able to rehabilitate all vegetable vendors, as promised. It has been learnt that the project is currently being redesigned by architect G Sankar’s Habitat Technology Group, which is the implementing agency. Adding to the woes, the interconnection of the roads at Chalai proposed to be renovated under the smart road project under the Smart City Mission has also been dropped due to the termination of contracts, owing to inefficiency and deadline lapses. The city corporation, it is learnt, has called for a meeting next week to discuss the redesign plan. Sources associated with the Chalai project reveal that only 10 per cent of the work has been completed so far. The project was launched amid much fanfare in 2018 and promised to incorporate a variety of features to make Chalai a commercial and tourist destination. Lack of coordination As per the plan, the first phase was to see the renovation of the vegetable market, the construction of a walkway and amenity centre, and the installation of two traditional gates at East Fort and Killippalam. However, the vegetable market renovation is the only work that has been executed so far. “Two weeks ago, Mayor S Arya Rajendran convened a meeting with the tourism and archaeology departments, Smart City Trivandrum Limited (SCTL), and traders to expedite the project,” says corporation secretary Binu Francis. People shopping at the Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram | file photo “Traders opposed the market’s makeover. Finally, the stakeholders agreed, in principle, to complete the heritage project by renovating the meat and fish market. One more meeting to finalise plans is scheduled for next week. Currently, we cannot say the project will be implemented on the lines of SM Street in Kozhikode.” Clearly, the project came to a standstill due to the lack of coordination between stakeholders, including the corporation and the public works department. Waiting for approval Habitat Group’s Sankar says he has submitted a revised design to the corporation, after discussions with the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (traders’ council). “The traders sought some alterations during the meeting. So I redrew the plan and submitted it to the corporation. Once approved, the project will move forward,” he says, adding that the inordinate delay in implementing the project is frustrating. As part of the project, the power and other utility lines in the area will be shifted underground. The responsibility for shifting utility lines, road surfacing and construction of footpaths lies with Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited. Furthermore, a waste management project will be implemented in association with Suchitwa Mission, Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority and the corporation. The traffic system, too, will be revamped to ensure ease of shopping. As per the plan, the heritage street would have wall graffiti showcasing the commercial hub’s history. Benches and flowers, too, would be added to the roofed walkway. The entry to the market from the Gandhi Park side will feature a gateway modelled on the lines of the East Fort gate. A similar gate will be constructed on the Killipalam side as well. Another highlight is a statue of former Travancore diwan Raja Kesavadas, proposed to be installed at Aryasala junction. Overall, for the heritage project, the Union government’s Smart City programme sanctioned Rs 16 crore, and the state tourism department earmarked Rs 10 crore. So far, however, only Rs 5 crore has been spent, mostly on renovating the vegetable market. THE NEW PLAN Currently being redesigned by architect G Sankar’s Habitat Technology Group, which is the implementing agency The power and utility lines will be shifted underground A waste management project will be implemented Traffic system will be revamped for easy shoppimg Funding I16cr from the Union government’s Smart City programme I10 cr from the state tourism department I5 crore has been spent so far Smart City link In 2019, the heritage project was revised to link it with the Smart City Mission, for constructing a smart street that would be linked to the 3km-long road from East Fort to Killipalam, and Aryasala junction. However, there has been little progress since the grand opening of a section of the conceived vegetable market with 233 shops last year.