Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pet owners breathe easy as machine arrives in govt hosp

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani will launch the project on November 23.

Published: 11th November 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dr M Chandrasekhar leads the trial on continuous renal replacement therapy hemodialysis for the selected 15 veterinarians across the state, at the multi-specialty veterinary hospital at Kudappanakunnu

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pet Owners  whose dogs have kidney issues can breathe easy now. On Thursday, the state government’s Multi-Specialty Veterinary Hospital at Kudappanakunnu saw a new imported continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) hemodialysis machine making a trial run. It had 14-year-old Nirma, a golden retriever, as first patient on Thursday.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani will launch the project on November 23. There has been a sharp increase in renal cases among pet dogs. On Thursday, 15 veterinarians from across the state witnessed the trial run. It cost Rs 15 lakh. Kerala State Veterinary Council Registrar Dr P Nagaraj told TNIE the department was planning to buy the machine for some time as it could help address the spurt in the number of renal cases among pet dogs.

“It was dialysis specialist Dr M Chandrasekhar, professor, department of  veterinary clinical medicine, Veterinary College, Chennai, who did a demonstration at the Multi Specialty Hospital,” said Dr  Nagaraj.
The trial run took 2-2.5 hours on Nirma who was having Pyometra, a condition where accumulation of pus in the uterine cavity had resulted in the enlargement of the uterus.

Multi-Specialty Veterinary  Hospital assistant director Dr T Rajeev said: “There has been a steady increase of renal failures among pet dogs in the state due to tick fever and leptospirosis. Many pet owners shy away from providing treatment to their loved ones especially due to lack of dialysis facilities.” Cardiac diseases are increasing among pet dogs. It causes kidney failure in the second stage. The rate for hemodialysis has not been fixed yet. Materials for it alone will cost Rs 6,000, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp