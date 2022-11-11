Residents on warpath against Outer Ring Road project

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “We lost everything once in the name of development and my family cannot go through that trauma once again,” laments 39-year-old Muneera A, who is one among the many who will get displaced in the Andoorkonam panchayat to facilitate the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project. The 3(a) notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has come as a blow to the families who already gave away their land for the development of Technocity.

“We constructed a home on the land, which was given as compensation as part of the Technocity project. We live in this partially completed home under the Life Mission project now and it’s shocking for us to even think of moving out from here again. I lost my husband to an accident two years back and now I live with my older parents. We don’t even have an earning member. Come what may, we will not move,” says Muneera.

The 80-km-long six-lane ring road will interconnect NH-66, state highways and MC Road beginning from Parippally in the north to Andoorkonam, Vattappara, Aruvikkara, Ooruttambalam and Balaramapuram. Vizhinjam bypass is being taken up under the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme. As per the DPR, around 1,500 acres of land needs to be acquired for constructing ORR.

After the notification came out, apprehensions are looming large over the residents currently residing in the project areas. They are busy forming new action councils as the alignment has been changed again. Ever since the announcement of the project, many local action councils have been formed to air their concerns against the project.

“The survey numbers published in the notifications are wrong and there is a lot of confusion among the residents. As per the new notification, there is a change in the alignment of the ORR and proper discussions were not held in this regard with the affected residents or us,” says M Muneer, chairman of Thekkada-Mangalapuram Ring Road Action council.

“As per the first notification, only 50 houses came in the project area at Mangalapuram and now more than 100 families will be displaced. They changed the alignment to protect the interest of a few and we cannot agree to this. Andoorkonam panchayat has already sacrificed so much for the development of this city and it is totally unfair to go ahead with such a project which will affect so many families,” says M Muneer, who is also the chairman of the coordinating committee of eight action councils.

The local residents are busy preparing complaints to submit to the district administration.“We will not let them put boundary stones here and we will give complaints and react aggressively if required to protect the houses of people in my ward.

The alignment was changed without any discussions and now more families are getting affected. It’s very clear that they are trying to protect other huge establishments,” says Archana R, Velloor ward member and convenor of the action council in the Andoorkonam panchayat.

Last month, the Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Ltd (KITCO Ltd) submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for land acquisition to the NHAI. The NHAI has finalised the DPR and handed it over to the district administration’s land acquisition wing. As per the DPR, the stretch passes through 31 villages.

According to official sources, land acquisition proceedings have already begun and stone laying will begin next week. The affected parties should register their grievances regarding the project within 21 days after issuing notification.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the agency implementing the project, will be floating tenders for executing the project this financial year itself. As part of the project, a new township – Outer Area Growth Corridor – would be developed alongside the ORR. The proposed Special Investment Region under Outer Area Growth Corridor will be set up on 400 sqkm.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “We lost everything once in the name of development and my family cannot go through that trauma once again,” laments 39-year-old Muneera A, who is one among the many who will get displaced in the Andoorkonam panchayat to facilitate the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project. The 3(a) notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has come as a blow to the families who already gave away their land for the development of Technocity. “We constructed a home on the land, which was given as compensation as part of the Technocity project. We live in this partially completed home under the Life Mission project now and it’s shocking for us to even think of moving out from here again. I lost my husband to an accident two years back and now I live with my older parents. We don’t even have an earning member. Come what may, we will not move,” says Muneera. The 80-km-long six-lane ring road will interconnect NH-66, state highways and MC Road beginning from Parippally in the north to Andoorkonam, Vattappara, Aruvikkara, Ooruttambalam and Balaramapuram. Vizhinjam bypass is being taken up under the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme. As per the DPR, around 1,500 acres of land needs to be acquired for constructing ORR. After the notification came out, apprehensions are looming large over the residents currently residing in the project areas. They are busy forming new action councils as the alignment has been changed again. Ever since the announcement of the project, many local action councils have been formed to air their concerns against the project. “The survey numbers published in the notifications are wrong and there is a lot of confusion among the residents. As per the new notification, there is a change in the alignment of the ORR and proper discussions were not held in this regard with the affected residents or us,” says M Muneer, chairman of Thekkada-Mangalapuram Ring Road Action council. “As per the first notification, only 50 houses came in the project area at Mangalapuram and now more than 100 families will be displaced. They changed the alignment to protect the interest of a few and we cannot agree to this. Andoorkonam panchayat has already sacrificed so much for the development of this city and it is totally unfair to go ahead with such a project which will affect so many families,” says M Muneer, who is also the chairman of the coordinating committee of eight action councils. The local residents are busy preparing complaints to submit to the district administration.“We will not let them put boundary stones here and we will give complaints and react aggressively if required to protect the houses of people in my ward. The alignment was changed without any discussions and now more families are getting affected. It’s very clear that they are trying to protect other huge establishments,” says Archana R, Velloor ward member and convenor of the action council in the Andoorkonam panchayat. Last month, the Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Ltd (KITCO Ltd) submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for land acquisition to the NHAI. The NHAI has finalised the DPR and handed it over to the district administration’s land acquisition wing. As per the DPR, the stretch passes through 31 villages. According to official sources, land acquisition proceedings have already begun and stone laying will begin next week. The affected parties should register their grievances regarding the project within 21 days after issuing notification. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the agency implementing the project, will be floating tenders for executing the project this financial year itself. As part of the project, a new township – Outer Area Growth Corridor – would be developed alongside the ORR. The proposed Special Investment Region under Outer Area Growth Corridor will be set up on 400 sqkm.