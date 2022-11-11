Serenity for the living and the dead

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Parasurama Swamy Temple at Thiruvallam |B P Deepu

By Aishwarya Unni
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parasurama, a sage with an axe, is considered to be the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu and the most ferocious of all. The 2000-year-old Parasurama temple at Thiruvallam, located on the banks of the Karamana river, is an astonishing structure in black granite. It’s a preferred temple for devotees to perform bali tharpan every year. The temple is situated along the Kazhakoottam-Kovalam bypass, 7km from the state capital. “It’s one of the most ancient temples in the state,” says historian Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan.

“Said to have been rebuilt in the late 11th century, it’s the only temple in Kerala where Parasurama is worshipped. Legend has it that it was Parasurama who brought forth a piece of land by throwing his axe into the sea which later came to be known as Kerala.” 

Thousands throng the temple to perform bali tharpan, especially on Karkkidaka Vavu day. It is believed that a distressed Parasurama, after killing his mother following his father’s diktat, went to Lord Siva seeking salvation. Lord Siva asked him to go to the banks of the Karmana river and perform bali tharpan for her.

This is one of the few temples where the Trimurtis Brahma, Vishnu and Siva are worshipped alike. There are three separate shrines near the sanctum sanctorum for the Trimurtis. 

Parasurama’s idol faces north, towards Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Padmanabha’s head is believed to be resting here, body at the Ananthapadmanabhaswamy temple and feet at Tripadapuram Mahadeva temple. “It is believed that the temple was built by Vilwamangalam Swamy, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu,” says Gopalakrishnan. 

“During one of his journeys, Swamy happened to pass through this place where he sensed Parasurama’s undeniable presence. Following this, he built the temple with Parasurama as the deity,”  Later, the temple was reconstructed by the Chera King Athiyaman Perumal.

An architectural marvel, the temple has an array of picturesque sculptures and structures. The calm and serene atmosphere emits an aura of peace. The temple is situated at the meeting point of the rivers Karmana, Killi and Parvathy Puthanar. The structure has been maintained as a monument by the archaeology department and managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board.

There & then
