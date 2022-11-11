Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Telehealth platform for kids with disabilities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing services of qualified physicians and professionals to the homes of children with autism, disabilities and other developmental delays, IBIL Solutions, an IT company in Technopark has launched a telehealth consultation platform Guardian RPM. 

Launched in partnership with the National Institute of Developmental Delay (NIDD), an Oklahoma-based non-profit organisation, the platform will offer tailored medical and expert advice based on the data uploaded by the parent regarding their wards.

It aims to make the parents and guardians aware of the needs of their wards who struggle due to developmental issues and to initiate activities and methods to resolve them. The programme trains parents and guardians to make their wards do specific activities or implement the Child Development Centre Activity Plan at home. 

A team led by lead physician Dr Mohan Sayana, other physicians, child specialists, teachers of NIDD and dedicated workers have come up with a specialized tool kit for every child. The children will be able to receive professional advice and treatment from the comfort of their homes, with help from parents and caregivers. 

The platform is helmed by the executive director of NIDD, K P Mohanachandran and the CEO of IBIL Solutions, Biju Nair. IBIL and NIDD are planning to roll out the platform across the country in a year.

