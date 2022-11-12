Anavoor murder case: 11 RSS men found guilty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara additional sessions court has found 11 RSS workers guilty in the Anavoor Narayanan Nair murder case. CPM Anavoor branch secretary and Municipal Corporation Staff Union state committee member Narayanan was murdered by a group of armed men, who had barged into his house on November 4, 2013.

Narayanan was hacked to death when he tried to shield his son Sivaprasad, then SFI Vellarada area secretary, who was the initial target of the assailants. Prior to the murder, SFI members had a clash with a bus driver affiliated with the BMS.

In retaliation, a group of men barged into Narayanan’s house targetting Sivaprasad. But they were blocked by Narayanan, who was attacked using sharp weapons. KSRTC Employees Sangh (BMS) state secretary Vellamkolli Rajesh and an RSS Pracharak Anil are among those found gulity.

