Letter row: Protests continue in Capital, mayor Arya Rajendran refuses to step down

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protests against Mayor Arya Rajendran in connection with the letter controversy continued on the Thiruvananthapuram corporation office premises on Friday. The mayor, however, made it clear that she will not step down from the post.

The march taken out by the OBC (Other Backward Classes) Morcha activists demanding the resignation of the mayor turned violent on Friday, with the police using water cannons three times to disperse the protestors.

However, the protestors continued to remain outside the corporation office premises. Soon, some of them managed to barge into the office compound by scaling the fence. However, they were taken into custody by the police personnel stationed inside the premises.

In the meantime, some protestors who remained outside the office compound got injured after the police hurled tear gas shells and grenades at them. The protesters were later arrested and removed from the spot. A police officer said the protesters were charged under IPC Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 188, 283 and 332, which cover a variety of offences such as unlawful assembly, rioting and voluntarily causing harm to deter public servants from performing their duties.

BJP councillors staged a protest in front of the main entrance of the office, demanding the mayor’s resignation. The UDF councillors also staged a protest inside the corporation office.Meanwhile, the mayor told reporters that she would not resign. Arya said she has the support of the LDF councillors and standing committee chairpersons.

“Anyone can protest. It is their right. But it should not cause nuisance to the public. Many people who come to the office for various purposes have to bear the brunt of these violent protests. However, the number of protesters is coming down day after day,” she said.

“I thank the High Court for sending me a notice to hear my version. I will fully cooperate with the investigation. I trust the state government and police. All aspects of the complaint will then be covered in the probe,” said Arya.

The mayor added that she would seek legal advice to file a defamation case against Rajya Sabha MP Jeby Mather who came with a suitcase for the protest at the office on Thursday alleging that “the mayor should go to Kozhikode with the stolen money”.

“It seems the MP made a personal remark against me. I will initiate a legal action based on legal advice,” said Arya. She said a council meeting would be convened soon to discuss the issue. The BJP councillors had asked for a special council meeting on the issue.

