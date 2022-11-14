Kattakada first in Kerala to conduct energy audit on govt institutions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kattakada has become the first assembly constituency in the state to conduct an energy audit on all government institutions in its limits. The audit report released by Power Minister K Krishnankutty recently has detailed information on power usage in these institutions and recommendations to improve energy efficiency.

The audit was part of the Carbon Neutral Kattakada programme launched earlier. MLA I B Sathish said the audit would help explore all possible avenues to switch to more efficient consumption and tap renewable energy sources.

“The report has separate sections on each of the six grama panchayats. Recommendations for energy efficiency in each institution, suggested reforms and estimates on power and money savings are mentioned in the report. The audit was done by the Energy Management Centre,” says project coordinator and Land Use Board commissioner A Nizamudeen.

Kattakada grama panchayat has 20 institutions with a total connected load of 154kW. Energy efficiency measures like replacing normal lights with LED and fans with energy-efficient models will cost Rs 8 lakh and the money saved will be Rs 1 lakh per year. If these institutions switch to solar power at a cost of Rs 1.48 crore, the annual saving will be Rs 30 lakh. The power saving due to the two options will be 16,307kW and 3,76,881kW, respectively. Carbon mitigation will be 14 tonnes with efficient installations and 313kW when solar energy is adopted.

Efforts are on to source funds for the programme that will be implemented in phases, said Sathish. In the first phase, 40 institutions will switch to solar power at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore, which will be funded by Kerala State Electricity Board. Also, energy-efficient installations will be made in 18 institutions with priority to healthcare, primary health centres and Ayurveda centres. Discussions are going on with different agencies, including the panchayats, to source funds for the programme.

Earlier, energy efficient measures like replacing bulbs and fans were done in four schools. It saw a 20% decline in electricity bills, said Nizamudeen. The Carbon Neutral Kattakada programme aims to mitigate carbon emissions. Energy-efficiency measures and a phased shift to renewable energy are its key components. The audit release function held on November 9 was presided over by MLA Kadakampally Surendran. I B Sathish delivered the keynote address.

