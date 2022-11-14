Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kazhakoottam elevated highway to miss Nov 15 deadline, likely to open next month

Final touches, including lane marking and re-tarring of road under the flyover and service roads, are pending

Published: 14th November 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kazhakootam elevated highway | Trivandrum Indian Facebook page

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-anticipated elevated highway at Kazhakootam will not be opening to traffic on Tuesday as decided earlier. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), some final touches, including the lane marking and re-tarring of the road under the flyover and service roads, are pending. After missing multiple deadlines, the PWD minister and NHAI announced that the highway would be open to the public on November 15. 

The officials now say that the 2.72km-long flyover, the longest four-lane elevated highway, could be opened by the end of this month. “All the major works have been completed. But the lane marking and re-tarring of the road under the flyover are pending. Moreover, we need an official communication from the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways. The recent downpour also impacted the construction. We hope to open the highway by the end of this month,” said NHAI project director P Pradeep.

The work on the approach road has been completed, and lane marking is in progress.The 22m-wide elevated highway has 61 pillars and 420 girders, and the painting of the pillars and walls has been completed. The NHAI has given concurrence to Technopark to proceed with the proposal of beautifying the median under the flyover which is expected to begin after the elevated highway is opened to the public.
Meanwhile, the tender proceedings for the proposed three underpasses which are part of the elevated highway are under way, and the construction is expected to start within three months. Three low-vehicle underpasses (LVUD) are scheduled to come up at Attinkuzhy, Technopark Phase III, and Mukkolakkal to ensure a risk-free crossing of the freeway.

The state government has to foot the expenses for the highway. The elevated highway is being built under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme. The elevated highway from Technopark Phase III to the CSI Mission Hospital at Kazhakootam towards Kollam was scheduled to open on November 1. It was postponed as there was some delay in the work on the approach road on the northern side of the highway at Kazhakootam due to the unavailability of soil.

Mukkola-Karode NH likely to be commissioned in Jan 2023
The second phase of the development of NH 66 from Mukkola near Vizhinjam to Karode near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border is likely to be completed in January 2023. “There were some hiccups at certain parts, including Thengavila and Vlanthanakara. However, the issues have been resolved now. Ninety eight per cent of the work has been completed and we expect to open the road by January,” Pradeep said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kazhakoottam Kazhakootam highway
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp