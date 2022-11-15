Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Traffic restriction in city in view of Raj Bhavan march

Those moving towards Peroorkada should move along Palayam-PMGPlamoodu- Marappalam-Kuravankonam-Kowdiar.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic regulations will be in place in the city on Tuesday in connection with the LDF’s Raj Bhavan march and dharna. The restriction will be in force from 8am, said City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar. The vehicles moving from Peroorkada to East Fort side should proceed along Oolampara- Sasthamangalam-Kochar Road-Sri Mulam Club- Vazhuthacaud route.

Those moving towards Peroorkada should move along Palayam-PMGPlamoodu- Marappalam-Kuravankonam-Kowdiar. The vehicles moving from Kesavadasapuram to East Fort should proceed along Pattom-Pottakuzhi- Murinjapalam-Kumarapuram-Kannammola- Nalumukku-Pattoor road. Vehicles moving from East Fort to Kesavadasapuram side should move along Statue-PMGPattom. Vehicles coming from Sreekaryam to East Fort should proceed along Ulloor-Medical College-Kannammoola-Nalumukku-Pattoor. Those going from East Fort to Sreekaryam side should proceed along Statue-PMG-Pattom-Kesavadasapuram. Parking has been banned along the major thoroughfares and byroads.

