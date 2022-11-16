KSRTC pushes ageing fleet for Sabarimala services, draws flak

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to extend the life period of KSRTC superclass buses from the current nine to 10 years has triggered concerns about the safety of passengers.

The acute shortage of new buses to meet the demand during the Sabarimala season starting on Wednesday had forced the corporation to demand an extension of the tenure of its ageing superclass fleet.

Following this, the transport department issued orders to extend their tenure by one more year. As many as 159 buses that are more than eight years and below 10 years will now be operated as fast passengers, super fast, super deluxe or in the premium AC bus categories.

Activists say chances of accidents are high if vehicles that run at a high speed are not in a good condition. They said 15 KSRTC buses were booked for various violations, including lack of fitness, during the recent enforcement drive carried out by the motor vehicle department (MVD) following the Vadakkancherry accident, which claimed nine lives.

“Superclass buses cover at least 600km a day at a high speed and extending their tenure will pose threat to passengers’ safety. The lifespan of superclass buses is fixed with safety in mind. These buses will not be in good condition after completing six years. Operating such buses can result in an increased number of trip cancellations,” said Dijo Kappan, a consumer activist involved in transport and commuting issues.

“KSRTC should operate only the buses that are in good condition. Earlier, there used to be one spare bus for every 10 vehicles. The corporation bought fewer buses in the past six years,” he added. Fifteen years ago, the life period of superclass buses was just fixed at three years. KSRTC has been gradually increasing the service period of buses over the years.

The government allowed KSRTC to extend the service period of 704 superclass buses from seven to nine years in 2021. The maximum tenure was five years till 2017. The government also allowed the extension of the service period of ordinary limited-stop buses from 15 to 17 years in April.

KSRTC officials, however, said the safety would not be compromised as the new-age buses are in good condition. “Unlike the old models, the buses with recent emission norms can be operated for a long period with regular maintenance. Most of these buses were lying idle during the Covid period,” said an officer.

