Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘We’ve more Indian restaurants now’

The increase in media coverage of India in Japan has enabled more people from Japan to gain exposure to Indian culture. 

Published: 16th November 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “When people go to other countries and share their experience with their relatives and friends, it becomes a way to get more people interested in visiting that country,” said Inoue Miyuki, Culture and Information Adviser to the Consulate-General of Japan, as she spoke about how events such as Nissan’s Campus Connect Program and the Discover Japan festival open gateways for cultural diplomacy.

The Consulate-General’s adviser was in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the delegation which came to take part in the Nissan Digital India Campus Connect Programme and the inauguration of the Discover Japan festival, which was hosted by the Alumni Society of AOTS Trivandrum Centre (ASATC).

Sharing her experience of working for two and a half years in the Japanese Consulate based in Chennai she said that initially, she was unsure of how she would adjust to India without any family or friends close by. “The people in Chennai were very friendly and helpful so I was able to adjust easily. Now I have a very good perspective of India. When I tell people back home about my experiences, they too want to visit the country.” 

She believes it is probably the same for Indians and credits people like K. Asok Kumar, director of the Institute of Japanese Studies ASATC, with developing a fondness for Japan among Indians. The increase in media coverage of India in Japan has enabled more people from Japan to gain exposure to Indian culture. 

The number of Indians going to Japan for educational and job opportunities has also increased over the years. “The fact that prices have not increased much in the last 30 years and the lack of inflation are also an attraction. We also have more Indian restaurants now so vegetarian people won’t have any difficulty like they would have had around ten years ago,” she says welcoming Indians to visit Japan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Japan Consulate Media coverage Indian culture
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp