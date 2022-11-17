Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Expo on job prospects abroad from Nov 17 in Thiruvananthapuram

The expo, being held as part of the study abroad programme of ODEPC, is aimed at familiarising participants about the job and education prospects  abroad.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC) under the state Labour department will conduct an international education expo at the Apollo Dimora hotel in the capital on Thursday (Nov 17). Similar events will be held in at Gokulam Park Convention Centre, Kaloor, Kochi on November 19 and at Gateway By Taj hotel at PT Usha Road in Kozhikode on November 20.

The expo, being held as part of the study abroad programme of ODEPC, is aimed at familiarising participants about the job and education prospects abroad. Over 40 representatives from universities in nine countries including US and UK will participate in the event.

The expo will provide guidance on selecting the apt courses in universities, services related to visa processing and training, including foreign language courses, before admissions. In addition to these the expo will also offer services such as airport pick up on arrival in the foreign country, city orientation and accommodation.

ODEPC will also provide free training in IELTS (International English Language Testing System) to students who fulfill eligibility criteria and also assist in spot admissions and scholarships. Participants can also check the eligibility criteria of various courses and profiles fee of cost and make themselves aware of the various government schemes for overseas studies. For free registration, visit the link https://www.odepc.net/edu-expo-2022/. Phone: 6282631503.

