Chief minister rules against probing Jayaraj

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan struck off a recommendation by the IT Secretary to initiate civil and criminal proceedings against G Jayaraj, C-Dit director and husband of CPM leader T N Seema. Records released by BJP leader Sandeep Warrier show that Jayaraj is accused of wasteful expenditure on IT-related purchases worth Rs 50 lakh made in 2020.

The procurement of “Nessus tenable network assessment tools” worth Rs 35 lakh was done using the plan fund allocation and 95% of the payment was released to the vendor. The objective of the purchase was to strengthen the capability of C-Dit for big projects in the pipeline, including an IT support for KSFE and for Chief Minister’s Public Grievance Redressal Cell and the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The main target was the KSFE project which did not materialise. The software tools procured were in annual subscription mode and their validity ended after one year. Renewal requires payment. Currently, C-Dit does not have any project to make use of this tool. The officers involved in the decision making were Jayaraj, P V Unnikrishnan and Shaji, an external consultant.

There was a provision for 50% advance payment amounting to Rs 55 lakh by KSFE to C-Dit. But the vendor was paid before getting this money from KSFE. The IT Secretary’s note said there was a hastened approach of procuring the software without showing due diligence to get 50% advance payment from the KSFE . His recommendation was: “Accordingly, it is recommended for fixing liability on the officials engaged in the decision, and even if these officials are not in the service of C-Dit , both civil and criminal liability may be initiated against them.”

Overruling the secretary’s note, the chief minister noted in the file that “the government gave sanction for the purchase for C-Dit and not specifically for the KSFE work. Hence there is no relevance of an investigation. Lapses which warrant a vigilance probe are not alleged in this case.”

The chief minister also asked the secretary to give a direction to C-Dit to obtain prior sanction from a government-appointed technical committee for such purchases. Also, a requirement study and market analysis should be done before the purchase.

