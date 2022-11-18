Notice served on 180 real estate projects in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 180 projects registered with the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) have failed to submit annual accounts to the authority. As the developers’ lethargy has triggered concerns among customers, the authority has issued show-cause notices to erring promoters.

The defaulters’ list is available on the authority’s website www.rera.kerala.gov.in. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 mandates promoters to open an exclusive bank account for each project. The promoters have to submit an audited account of the project certified by a chartered accountant, Form 5 as it is called, before October 31 of the next year. Only 340 of the 520 ongoing projects have complied with this provision.

“We value customers’ sentiments. The authority had sent email reminders to the promoters who failed to file Form 5. Now show-cause notices have been served. Those ignoring it will face penal action under section 61 of the RERA Act 2016,” said P H Kurian, chairman of K-RERA. Up to 5% of the project cost can be charged as penalty.

As per the law, promoters are bound to upload the annual Form 5 and also, quarterly updates on the progress of work on the website. The quarterly progress report is to help the customer know the status of the project in which he has invested. This applies to all projects, apartments, villas, plot development and commercial units, registered with the K-RERA. The law also stipulates the promoter to upload publicity materials like brochures, prospectus and media advertisements on the project as and when they are released. All the uploaded documents are accessible to all.

