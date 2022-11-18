Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Notice served on 180 real estate projects in Thiruvananthapuram

The defaulters’ list is available on the authority’s website www.rera.kerala.gov.in.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 180 projects registered with the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) have failed to submit annual accounts to the authority. As the developers’ lethargy has triggered concerns among customers, the authority has issued show-cause notices to erring promoters.

The defaulters’ list is available on the authority’s website www.rera.kerala.gov.in. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 mandates promoters to open an exclusive bank account for each project. The promoters have to submit an audited account of the project certified by a chartered accountant, Form 5 as it is called, before October 31 of the next year. Only 340 of the 520 ongoing projects have complied with this provision.

“We value customers’ sentiments. The authority had sent email reminders to the promoters who failed to file Form 5. Now show-cause notices have been served. Those ignoring it will face penal action under section 61 of the RERA Act 2016,” said P H Kurian, chairman of K-RERA. Up to 5% of the project cost can be charged as penalty.

As per the law, promoters are bound to upload the annual Form 5 and also, quarterly updates on the progress of work on the website. The quarterly progress report is to help the customer know the status of the project in which he has invested. This applies to all projects, apartments, villas, plot development and commercial units, registered with the K-RERA. The law also stipulates the promoter to upload publicity materials like brochures, prospectus and media advertisements on the project as and when they are released. All the uploaded documents are accessible to all.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp