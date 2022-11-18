Three youths arrested for smuggling ganja from AP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested three youngsters, who were smuggling 4kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh in their car. Parippally native Nandu, 28, Vellarada native Vipin, 26, and Peringamala native Muhammed, 23, were arrested by Nemom police with the assistance of the city narcotic cell. The police said the arrests were made after they received a tip-off under the ‘Yodhav’ scheme.

The trio had been under surveillance for the last few days. The police sources said the accused brought the contraband from Andhra Pradesh in bulk quantities and sold it in various parts of Tamil Nadu. The leftover ganja was then smuggled to Kerala for sale in the city limits.

The retailers in the city used to purchase contraband from the group. The group took cars on rent from various rental shops on many pretexts and used them to smuggle the contraband. One of the arrested Nanu had about 60 criminal cases against his name, the police said. According to the police, several undetected theft cases have been solved after his arrest.

