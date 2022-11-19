Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Doctors reattach severed arm of migrant worker

They reattached the veins, nerves and muscles with the help of an operating microscope.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The doctors of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital performed a complex surgery on a migrant worker whose right arm was severed while operating a machine. The 21-year-old man from Jharkhand has regained his arm’s movement after a five-hour-long surgery.

Doctors said the patient will be discharged on Saturday. Health Minister Veena George congratulated the doctors for saving the life of the patient.The accident happened on November 9. The bangle on the worker’s right arm got stuck in a moving machine. As a result, his arm was severed, along with the connecting muscles and veins. In such cases, arm reattachment surgery is not possible.

However, considering the age of the patient, doctors proceeded with the surgery at 9pm the same day.
Doctors from the plastic surgery, orthopaedics, and anaesthesia departments led the surgery.

They reattached the veins, nerves and muscles with the help of an operating microscope.

Dr Kalesh Sadasivan, Dr N P Lisha, Dr S R Brinda, J A Charles, Dr Thara Augustine, Dr C Athira from the plastic surgery department, Dr Shiju Majeed, Dr Arjan, Dr Druthish, Dr P Jithin, Dr V Jithin, Dr Gokul of orthopaedics, and Dr Anjana Menon, Dr Athira of anaesthesia department were part of the surgery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp