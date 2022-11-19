Doctors reattach severed arm of migrant worker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The doctors of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital performed a complex surgery on a migrant worker whose right arm was severed while operating a machine. The 21-year-old man from Jharkhand has regained his arm’s movement after a five-hour-long surgery.

Doctors said the patient will be discharged on Saturday. Health Minister Veena George congratulated the doctors for saving the life of the patient.The accident happened on November 9. The bangle on the worker’s right arm got stuck in a moving machine. As a result, his arm was severed, along with the connecting muscles and veins. In such cases, arm reattachment surgery is not possible.

However, considering the age of the patient, doctors proceeded with the surgery at 9pm the same day.

Doctors from the plastic surgery, orthopaedics, and anaesthesia departments led the surgery.

They reattached the veins, nerves and muscles with the help of an operating microscope.

Dr Kalesh Sadasivan, Dr N P Lisha, Dr S R Brinda, J A Charles, Dr Thara Augustine, Dr C Athira from the plastic surgery department, Dr Shiju Majeed, Dr Arjan, Dr Druthish, Dr P Jithin, Dr V Jithin, Dr Gokul of orthopaedics, and Dr Anjana Menon, Dr Athira of anaesthesia department were part of the surgery.

