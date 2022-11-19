Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Maharashtra to replicate Kerala’s education models

Kesarkar noted that many educational models of Kerala were exemplary and directed Maharashtra officials to examine the feasibility of replicating them in the state.

Published: 19th November 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Maharashtra is set to replicate some of the innovative projects in Kerala's school education sector. This was decided after a delegation from Maharashtra led by school education minister Deepak Vasant Kesarkar called on his Kerala counterpart V Sivankutty and also interacted with officials here to understand the state's school education model.

The interactions focused mainly on the achievements of the General Education Protection Campaign of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government and the Vidyakiranam project of the present government.

Kesarkar noted that many educational models of Kerala were exemplary and directed Maharashtra officials to examine the feasibility of replicating them in the state.

Various agencies that implement programmes in the general education sector introduced their projects before the visiting delegation. Projects implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala and interventions for differently-abled students were also discussed in detail.

