SC grants bail to Attingal twin murder case accused

The first accused in the case, Nino Mathew, was awarded capital punishment and Anushanthi got double life sentence.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Anushanthi, the second accused in the Attingal double murder case. The bail was issued on health grounds and it will last until her appeal petition is disposed of.

Anushanthi is suffering from myopia and her vision in one eye is poor. The bail application said she requires immediate treatment to save her other eye. Earlier, she was granted two months' parole for treating her eye.

The first accused in the case, Nino Mathew, was awarded capital punishment and Anushanthi got double life sentence. Nino Mathew was the colleague and paramour of Anushanthi. They worked in a private company in Technopark. They were found guilty of killing Anushanthi's four-year-old daughter and mother-in-law and attempting to murder her husband on April 16, 2014.

Nino brutally hacked Vijayamma, 57, and her granddaughter Swastika to death at their home in Attingal on April 16, 2014. He then waited for about half an hour at the house for the main target, Anushanthi's husband Lijeesh, to return home. Though he attacked Lijeesh, he managed to run out of the house and alert neighbours.

Nino's original plan was to kill Lijeesh and Swastika. Anushanthi  was actively involved in the conspiracy, according to the police. Nino used a chopper and a club to attack the duo. There were 14 injuries on Vijayamma's body and her head was smashed with the club. There were 11 injuries on Swastika's body.
The Principal Sessions Court Judge had described Anushanthi as an insult to motherhood.

