Teen hacked in front of Kamaleswaram school dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A teenager, who was hacked by a group in front of Kamaleswaram GHSS School on November 9, died at a city hospital on Friday. Afzal, 19, a resident of Pallitheruvu near Poonthura, had suffered injuries on his left leg and was undergoing treatment following the attack by youngsters from Karimadom.

Afzal was part of the group that arrived from Pallitheruvu to intervene in a fight between groups of students from the locality and Karimadom. A group of men from Karimadom had also assembled outside the school to support the students from their locality. It was during the brawl between the two groups that Afzal got hacked.

Sources said Afzal sustained deep cuts on his leg, leading to profuse bleeding. The police had arrested Aswin, Surya, Sudheesh Kumar, Manosh, Abhilash, and three minor boys in connection with the case. Two of them are minors who are students of a school in the city, while the third one is an ITI student. Fort SHO J Rakesh said those arrested were charged with murder attempt, and now they will be booked for murder. The SHO said the violence erupted over a silly road accident.

“One of the accused fell from his bike while performing a stunt in front of the school on November 8. When this happened, a group of school students booed the youth. Things escalated from there. Both the groups raised threats over the phone, and the next day they assembled before the school and entered into a pitched battle,” he said. Meanwhile, the police hope that the murder will not have any bearing on the security aspect of the city. “The incident has no political angle. So we feel there won’t be any violent reactions to the murder. Still, we are keeping strict vigil,” said a police source.

