Thiruvananthapuram seething under siege

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making life hell for common folk, sit-in demonstrations and protest marches have left the state capital under siege for the past couple of weeks. Be it the tussle between the governor and the government, or demand for Mayor Arya Rajendran’s resignation over backdoor appointments, Thiruvananthapuram has been bearing the brunt of every political outburst happening in the state.

In the past few weeks, not even a single day has gone by without a protest here. City residents, understandably, are frustrated. Recently, thousands of CPM supporters marched to the Raj Bhavan, and laid siege for hours to protest the governor’s interventions in university appointments. Normal life came to a halt.

Now, dissent is brewing among the residents, as the city has been turned into a political war zone. Meanwhile, the police -- who are supposed to protect the rights of the citizens -- have become facilitators of public suffering, allege residents.

PICS | BP DEEPU

“Just like the protesters have the right to protest, we have the right to commute freely,” says city-based gym instructor Vinod Kumar. “But, the police seem to be keener to protect their right to protest than ensuring the safety of normal citizens. Earlier, it used to be the MG Road and the Secretariat. Now, the protests are spreading to other prime areas of the city, too.”

The busy Museum-Vellayambalam stretch, which houses various government offices, has become out of bounds for the public ever since the launch of protests demanding the mayor’s resignation. “Every byroad gets blocked when they seal these main roads,” says another resident, Arjun A R, who works at a private firm. “The police can allow one side of traffic if they want to. But, I guess, it is easier for them to seal the entire stretch. I live in the city, and it usually takes five minutes to reach my workplace. Now, because of the traffic diversion, it takes at least 30 minutes.”

In fact, the entire Vellayambalam-Museum stretch gets locked up with police barricades till about 3pm every day. And those visiting the corporation office here are welcomed by vehement protesters, riot police, water cannons and teargas. Reaching the corporation office has become a maze for many, as there is no entry via the front gate. The situation worsens when the protests peak, and protesters try to barge into the corporation office. The police seal every door and even windows. Neither can a citizen enter, nor can one exit if inside the office.

Surendran Nair, 64, who arrived at the corporation office on Thursday to get his pension papers cleared, got caught in teargas fumes. “It’s suffocating and I am having irritation in my eyes,” he says. “Coming here was a mistake. There is nobody at the desk to take care of our needs. I just want to get this done, and get out of here as soon as possible. I need some fresh air.”

People, like Surendran, say most corporation staffers are distracted and busy watching the grand spectacle going on outside. “I am yet to get the third installment,” says 55-year-old Kaimanam resident Sasikala (name changed), a beneficiary of the LIFE Mission scheme. “I started regretting the moment I reached here. There were traffic diversions and I had to walk a long way after stepping off the bus to reach the corporation office. This place looks scary. I will wait for some time and leave.”

Similarly, Vijayakumari, who came from Nettayam, echoes similar distress.”I have come for my widow pension. Now, I regret it. I am stuck all alone,” she says. Protests and blockades are becoming a regular affair in violation of orders issued by the Kerala High Court and the Human Rights Commission. “We are tired of taking this issue up,” Federation of Residents’ Association Thiruvananthapuram president M S Venugopal.

“We got an order from the Human Rights Commission against blocking roads for protests. But none of the political parties has any interest in complying with these orders. Such political mockery should end.”

Being a former additional director of the tourism department, Venugopal notes the arrival of tourists and pilgrims has gone up. “Hartal and such protests send a wrong message to the tourists,” he says.

