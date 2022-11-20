Letter row: Ruckus marks special council meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special council meeting of the city corporation called by Mayor Arya Rajendran to discuss the source of the controversial letter ended up in ruckus after the Opposition councillors, including the BJP and the UDF, protested throughout the session on Saturday.

The meeting, which lasted for an hour, was scheduled based on a request put up by 35 BJP councillors. Earlier, the BJP wanted to call the meeting on November 22.The Opposition also demanded that the mayor abstain from the special meeting. They said the mayor who violated the oath of office should stay away from the meeting as per Section 39(4) of the Kerala Municipality Act.

However, as the mayor arrived for the meeting at the council hall at 4pm, the BJP and the UDF councillors raised ‘go back’ slogans and displayed banners that read ‘corrupt mayor go back.’ The Opposition councillors gathered in front of the mayor’s chair and waved black flags at her. Meanwhile, the LDF councillors defended the protest and came forward in support of the mayor with a banner.

They also displayed placards raising corruption allegations against BJP councillors, including party district president V V Rajesh. Despite protests, the mayor started the proceedings. Following this, works standing committee chairman D R Anil, who is also accused of preparing a letter seeking names of Kudumbashree members from the party to appoint them for a hospital job, started speaking against the protests.

He claimed that the BJP and the UDF have a clear agenda behind causing a commotion at the meeting. Anil said both parties have an unholy alliance to sabotage the city corporation’s governance. “For the past 13 days, the BJP and the UDF have been protesting at the office. The case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court, and the crime branch and vigilance are conducting an investigation,” said Anil. Deputy Mayor P K Raju said the protest was a conscious effort to make a scene.

“The special council meeting was called based on requests by BJP councillors. But, those who demanded the council don’t want to attend it. This indicates that they are protesting for mere publicity,” he said.Welfare standing committee chairman S Salim said the protests by the Opposition will not yield any positive results for them.

“Though the BJP councillors staged a month-long protest demanding the resignation of the mayor in connection with the tax fraud, nothing happened. On the contrary, in the recently held bypoll, the LDF won a seat in the Vettucaud ward,” he said. UDF councillor Mary Pushpam entered into a small tussle with LDF councillors after she tried to enter the dais of the council hall. The mayor dispersed the meeting around 5.10pm. Later, the Opposition councillors staged a protest on the office premises while the LDF councillors expressed solidarity with the mayor.

CRIME BRANCH REPORT LIKELY TOMORROW

T’Puram: The crime branch could not submit the report containing its recommendations to the ADGP (crimes) following the preliminary inquiry based on the complaint of Mayor Arya Rajendran in connection with the letter controversy. Earlier, there were reports that the crime branch would submit the report on Saturday as the ADGP was on leave. Sources in the crime branch said they will submit the report only on Monday. The ADGP will hand over the report of State Police Chief Anil Kant once the report is submitted to him.

