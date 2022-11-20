MA Latheef expelled from Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran on Saturday expelled former state Congress secretary M A Latheef from the primary membership of the party. Oommen Chandy loyalist Latheef was suspended from the party for allegedly engaging in dissident activities in October 2021.

The decision to expel Latheef was taken by the party leadership after he continued his dissident activities. State Congress general secretary (organisation) T U Radhakrishnan informed that Latheef had been abusing the party leadership and also the Leader of Opposition.

He added that the leadership has been receiving frequent complaints from block and mandalam committees and Youth Congress office-bearers against bodily harm and verbal abuse which led to Latheef’s expulsion from the party.

The commission appointed by the party to probe into Latheef’s dissident activities had found that he was acting against the party’s policies in Chirayinkeezhu assembly constituency.

