Mayor Arya Rajendran terms Opposition’s charges baseless

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mayor Arya Rajendran on Saturday said that the opposition’s demand that she should keep away from the council meeting as she is a ‘suspect’ in the letter row, was baseless. She pointed out that the mayor needs to stay away from the meeting only if she is facing any allegations related to financial irregularities, as per rules.

“UDF parliamentary leader sent a letter to the corporation secretary on Friday saying that I should stay away from the meeting as per the rules of 39(4) of Kerala Municipality Act. Later, the BJP sent me a letter requesting that I should not attend the meeting.”So, both the BJP and the UDF protested consciously creating a ruckus in the meeting,” Arya said at a press conference after the council meeting.

“Mayor is the final authority to decide on the changes in the council meeting. So, I sought legal advice and came to know that there were no illegalities in chairing the council meeting. The High Court is considering the case, and the Ombudsman, the crime branch and vigilance are probing the case. Despite these probes, the corporation wanted to conduct a discussion in the council meeting. But BJP and UDF created a ruckus, “ Arya added.

However, she remained silent on the works standing committee chairperson D Anil’s admission of writing another letter seeking Kudumbashree workers from the party to appoint as temporary candidates at SAT Hospital.“About Anil’s letter, he has to answer. I cannot comment on that, “ said Arya.

FIFA WORLD CUP LIVE STREAMING

The Mayor said that the corporation has arranged an LED screen at Sri Chitra Tirunal Park at East Fort from Sunday for live streaming of FIFA World Cup. She said that more screens would be set up at various places in the city from quarter final stage.

