Air India Express to start two more international services from Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain service (IX 573) departs on Wednesdays and Sundays at 5.35pm and reaches Bahrain at 8.05pm (Local time).

Published: 21st November 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Air India Express

Air India flight (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Air India Express will begin two more services from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain service will commence on November 30 and the Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam service will begin on December 1.

Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain service (IX 573) departs on Wednesdays and Sundays at 5.35pm and reaches Bahrain at 8.05pm (Local time). The flight (IX 574) departs from Bahrain at 9.05 pm (Local time) and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25pm.

Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam flight (IX 581) departs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5.35pm and reaches Dammam at 8.25pm (Local time). The flight  (IX 582) departs from Dammam at 9.25pm (local time) and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 5.05am. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will be used for the services. Booking for both flights has started.

Air India Express will be the second airline to operate services in the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain sector. This will be the first service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam sector.

