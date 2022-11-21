From wild to wall, George the tiger still burning bright

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, a tiger is in the news in the state for the right reasons. George, which once belonged to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo and whose valiant story went on to be included in the school curriculum in France, now adorns the library wall of Alliance Française de Trivandrum. The big cat, who died last year at the age 22, was painted by Olivia de Bona, a French wall artist, as part of the countrywide Wall Art Festival.

Olivia de Bona next to her

wall art at the Alliance

Française de Trivandrum

Olivia is visiting the state capital as part of the five-day festival, which runs till November 21. Alliance Française de Trivandrum and Olivia were clear on the subject of the wall art as George had become a household name in France. Olivia told TNIE that it’s really nice to be in the city which was also George’s home for quite some time.

“I came to Thiruvananthapuram from Chandigarh. My next stop is Bhopal. This festival has been a great project which has helped in the exchange of ideas between India and France,” Olivia said. In the wild, George was a troublemaker, killing more than 25 domestic animals in Wayanad in 2015. He was captured and brought to the city zoo, where he was cared for and nursed back to life by Dr Jacob Alexander, a veterinary surgeon.

Dr Jacob named him George, after actor Nivin Pauly’s character in ‘Premam’. When George first arrived at the zoo he had multiple injuries and was not expected to survive for long. But the cat put on a brave fight. Apart from maggot wounds all over his body, George had a laceration on the left thigh, about 12-inches long, which exposed his knee joint.

He also suffered from tapeworm infection and severe inflammation of the left paw. Moreover, the tip of George’s nose was missing and he could not lift his neck properly. Laboratory investigations revealed that his lungs were severely affected as worms caused severe dyspnoea (laboured breathing).

‘The story of George’ by French writer Claire Le Michel, which was included in the school curriculum in France, is about the cat’s ordeal and remarkable comeback to life. Alliance Française de Trivandrum and the Compagnie Un soir ailleurs also came out with an online game, ‘Finding George’, which went on to become quite popular.

