Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

From wild to wall, George the tiger still burning bright

Olivia is visiting the state capital as part of the five-day festival, which runs till November 21.

Published: 21st November 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Finally, a tiger is in the news in the state for the right reasons. George, which once belonged to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo and whose valiant story went on to be included in the school curriculum in France, now adorns the library wall of Alliance Française de Trivandrum. The big cat, who died last year at the age 22, was painted by Olivia de Bona, a French wall artist, as part of the countrywide Wall Art Festival. 

 Olivia de Bona next to her
wall art at the Alliance
Française de Trivandrum    

Olivia is visiting the state capital as part of the five-day festival, which runs till November 21. Alliance Française de Trivandrum and Olivia were clear on the subject of the wall art as George had become a household name in France. Olivia told TNIE that it’s really nice to be in the city which was also George’s home for quite some time.

“I came to Thiruvananthapuram from Chandigarh. My next stop is Bhopal. This festival has been a great project which has helped in the exchange of ideas between India and France,” Olivia said. In the wild, George was a troublemaker, killing more than 25 domestic animals in Wayanad in 2015. He was captured and brought to the city zoo, where he was cared for and nursed back to life by Dr Jacob Alexander, a veterinary surgeon. 

Dr Jacob named him George, after actor Nivin Pauly’s character in ‘Premam’. When George first arrived at the zoo he had multiple injuries and was not expected to survive for long. But the cat put on a brave fight. Apart from maggot wounds all over his body, George had a laceration on the left thigh, about 12-inches long, which exposed his knee joint.

He also suffered from tapeworm infection and severe inflammation of the left paw. Moreover, the tip of George’s nose was missing and he could not lift his neck properly. Laboratory investigations revealed that his lungs were severely affected as worms caused severe dyspnoea (laboured breathing). 

‘The story of George’ by French writer Claire Le Michel, which was included in the school curriculum in France, is about the cat’s ordeal and remarkable comeback to life. Alliance Française de Trivandrum and the Compagnie Un soir ailleurs also came out with an online game, ‘Finding George’, which went on to become quite popular.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olivia de Bona
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp