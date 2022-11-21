Thiruvananthapuram: DNA test on woman’s remains 9 years after murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The additional district and sessions court has given sanction for conducting a DNA test on the mortal remains of a woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband in 2013.

Sunitha, of Anad in Thiruvananthapuram, was allegedly murdered by her husband Joy Antony by setting her ablaze. Later, he chopped the body into three parts and discarded it in the septic tank at his house. As the trial in the case was about to begin, the prosecution noticed that the DNA test was not conducted on the body to prove that the parts were Sunitha’s.

Sensing that the defence counsel would use this loophole, the prosecution sought permission to conduct the DNA test. The prosecution informed the court that the body parts were still preserved in the forensic lab and sanction should be given to match the DNA with that of Sunitha’s daughters. The samples will be taken at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. M Salahudeen, Deepa Viswanath, and Mohitha Mohan appeared for the prosecution.

