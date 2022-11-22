IFFK retrospective on master craftsman of world cinema

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which will be held from December 9 to 16, will have a retrospective of German filmmaker FW Murnau — one of the first masters of World Cinema.

The retrospective will showcase five of his prominent films for the first time in India, which include the classic Nosferatu (1922). The film is regarded as an influential masterpiece of World Cinema and is considered an unauthorised adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. 2022 marked the 100th year anniversary of the film and IFFK will celebrate the centenary of his masterpiece by screening a restored film with musical accompaniments.

The Last Laugh, Sunrise, Faust and Tabu are the other films which will be featured in the retrospective session. FW Murnau has created 21 films in his very short life and of these 12 survive to this day. Murnau’s body of work combines a large and varied base of knowledge and inspiration, a constant search for innovation, and a unique artistic sense.

As many as 14 theatres in the capital will host the festival. Renowned Iranian director Mahnaz Mohammadi, who is fighting for women’s rights in Iran, will be honoured with the Spirit of Cinema award at the 27th IFFK. The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, honours the fearless filmmakers who use cinema as a medium to fight injustices happening in society.

The International category will feature international competition of Asian, African and Latin American movies. The other segments of IFFK are Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today and Homage categories.

