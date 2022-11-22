Regularisation of Raj Bhavan staff: Governor Arif Mohammed admits to sending letter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a climb down from his earlier stance, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday admitted that he had written a letter to the state government seeking regularisation of temporary workers at Raj Bhavan.

On Sunday, he had rejected sending any such letter. The change in stand came after the letter surfaced in the media. The governor’s confirmation came in a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The letter addressed to the chief minister, sent on December 29, 2020, sought regularisation of workers appointed through the Kudumbashree. “It had clearly mentioned that the workers appointed through Kudumbashree to work against the sanctioned vacant posts in Kerala Raj Bhavan were engaged many years before the present Governor assumed office,” the press release said.

It said Khan had not appointed personal staffers more than the sanctioned strength. These posts were in existence even before Khan assumed office. The person who had been providing service as photographer in Kerala Raj Bhavan for 23 years, was recommended to the government for regularisation, not by creating a new post, but in the existing vacant post of Cypher Assistant, it stated.

The letter was written in the light of the general practice of the state government in regularising temporary employees who have put in a minimum of 10 years of service. The personal staffers of the governor are not eligible for pension, the release said.

Also, the governor had never placed any suggestion for pension either for his personal staff or for the people who were proposed to be regularised, the release added.

