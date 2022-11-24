Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Doctor sets record with unique hair transplant

For patients of alopecia areata, hair loss is a nightmare as the autoimmune disease damages hair follicles in different parts of the body.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  For patients of alopecia areata, hair loss is a nightmare as the autoimmune disease damages hair follicles in different parts of the body. But Thiruvananthapuram-based hair transplant surgeon Dr Deepu Sati carried out a unique moustache hair transplantation on an alopecia patient using pubic hair. He won two World Records Union and World Record of India for the same. 

The facial cosmetic surgeon attempted the surgery at his clinic, Renew Aesthetics on October 24, last year. The experimental attempt has turned into a success, says Deepu. 

“He is a college professor from the city and was on the verge of suicide due to depression. He enquired if I can give his moustache back as it would help him gain some confidence. His children had removed all mirrors from the house to avoid their father getting depressed.

There were no hair follicles to attempt the transplant thus I experimented with pubic hair and it was a more serious process than the normal transplant,“ says Deepu. The attempt is also considered a new milestone in aiding Alopecia patients in future. 

At the International World FUE Institute Workshop held in Turkey recently, Deepu performed a presentation. “The patient now has a well-grown moustache as completed more than nine months now after surgery. He is very active now and is no more an introvert. I have been receiving many enquiries now. Also, my attempt is to create more awareness of alopecia which can be cured if identified in the initial stage,” adds Deepu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hair transplant World Record
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp