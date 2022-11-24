Doctor sets record with unique hair transplant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For patients of alopecia areata, hair loss is a nightmare as the autoimmune disease damages hair follicles in different parts of the body. But Thiruvananthapuram-based hair transplant surgeon Dr Deepu Sati carried out a unique moustache hair transplantation on an alopecia patient using pubic hair. He won two World Records Union and World Record of India for the same.

The facial cosmetic surgeon attempted the surgery at his clinic, Renew Aesthetics on October 24, last year. The experimental attempt has turned into a success, says Deepu.

“He is a college professor from the city and was on the verge of suicide due to depression. He enquired if I can give his moustache back as it would help him gain some confidence. His children had removed all mirrors from the house to avoid their father getting depressed.

There were no hair follicles to attempt the transplant thus I experimented with pubic hair and it was a more serious process than the normal transplant,“ says Deepu. The attempt is also considered a new milestone in aiding Alopecia patients in future.

At the International World FUE Institute Workshop held in Turkey recently, Deepu performed a presentation. “The patient now has a well-grown moustache as completed more than nine months now after surgery. He is very active now and is no more an introvert. I have been receiving many enquiries now. Also, my attempt is to create more awareness of alopecia which can be cured if identified in the initial stage,” adds Deepu.

